Shyamalan urges fans to rewatch 'Remain' trailer as story begins
M. Night Shyamalan just dropped the trailer for his new film, Remain, and he's got some advice: don't just watch it once.
In a video description on his YouTube channel, Shyamalan says the trailer is not just marketing. It's the beginning of telling the story and tells you just enough, but not too much.
The movie, a horror-mystery-romance co-written with Nicholas Sparks, stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Phoebe Dynevor.
'Remain' hits theaters February 5 2027
Shyamalan hints at "homegrown, Pennsylvania, handmade artistry" and hopes viewers sense the "human touch in everything," so even book fans could be surprised.
He puts it simply: "telling you guys just enough, but not too much."
Remain hits theaters February 5, 2027.