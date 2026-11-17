M. Night Shyamalan just dropped the trailer for his new film, Remain, and he's got some advice: don't just watch it once.

In a video description on his YouTube channel, Shyamalan says the trailer is not just marketing. It's the beginning of telling the story and tells you just enough, but not too much.

The movie, a horror-mystery-romance co-written with Nicholas Sparks, stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Phoebe Dynevor.