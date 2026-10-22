Siddhant Chaturvedi to lead Abhishek Chaubey's mafia series?
What's the story
Filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey, known for Ishqiya and Udta Punjab, is reportedly set to direct a new series tentatively titled Kaala. The project will star actor Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role. According to Mid-Day, the series is set against the backdrop of Jharkhand's coal mafia and spans several decades starting from the 1960s.
Plot details
What is the show about?
A source told Mid-Day, "The series begins sometime around the 1960s and is spread across several decades. Abhishek has envisioned it as an expansive story."
"The show will go on floors after Diwali. The first shoot will be conducted in Pune."
This marks Chaubey's return to the small screen after his last directorial venture, Killer Soup, which was released in 2024.
Excel Entertainment will produce the show.
Chaubey's career
Know more about the director
Chaubey made his directorial debut in 2010 with Ishqiya.
He followed it up with Dedh Ishqiya (2014), Udta Punjab (2016), and Sonchiriya (2019).
His last directorial, Netflix's Killer Soup, starred Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee.
Chaubey also produced Netflix's Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders and the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj.