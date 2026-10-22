Siddhant Chaturvedi to lead Abhishek Chaubey's mafia series?

A source told Mid-Day, "The series begins sometime around the 1960s and is spread across several decades. Abhishek has envisioned it as an expansive story."

"The show will go on floors after Diwali. The first shoot will be conducted in Pune."

This marks Chaubey's return to the small screen after his last directorial venture, Killer Soup, which was released in 2024.

Excel Entertainment will produce the show.