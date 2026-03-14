Siddhant Chaturvedi to play V. Shantaram in upcoming biopic

The movie is planned for release and will spotlight iconic films like Do Aankhen Barah Haath, Navrang, and < em>Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje. It's produced by Rahul Kiran Shantaram, Subhash Kale, and Sarita Ashwin Varde, with Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande directing.

More on the cast and crew

Chaturvedi has described the part as a dream role that'll really push him as an actor.

The cast also includes Fardeen Khan in a supporting role, so if you love classic cinema or just want to see something inspiring for its anticipated release in November 2026, keep this one on your radar!