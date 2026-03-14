Siddhant Chaturvedi to play V. Shantaram in upcoming biopic
Mark your calendars: Siddhant Chaturvedi is set to star as legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram in a new biopic that is hoped to be released on November 18, 2026.
The film will trace Shantaram's journey from the silent film era to the world of sound and color, coinciding with V. Shantaram's 125th birth anniversary.
Film will spotlight Shantaram's iconic movies
The movie is planned for release and will spotlight iconic films like Do Aankhen Barah Haath, Navrang, and < em>Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje.
It's produced by Rahul Kiran Shantaram, Subhash Kale, and Sarita Ashwin Varde, with Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande directing.
More on the cast and crew
Chaturvedi has described the part as a dream role that'll really push him as an actor.
The cast also includes Fardeen Khan in a supporting role, so if you love classic cinema or just want to see something inspiring for its anticipated release in November 2026, keep this one on your radar!