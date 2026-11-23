Siddharth Anand planning 'Jewel Thief' sequel?
What's the story
Siddharth Anand, who made his digital debut with the Saif Ali Khan-led Jewel Thief, is reportedly planning a sequel. The Netflix film was reportedly a global success, and now, three years later, the streaming giant has decided to expand this universe. According to Bollywood Hungama, Jewel Thief 2 will go on floors in 2027. The first part was directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal and produced by Anand.
Franchise expansion
Anand aims to create a franchise out of 'Jewel Thief'
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Siddharth Anand has the vision of spinning Jewel Thief into a one-of-a-kind heist franchise, much like Ocean's 11."
"The sequel is being written at the moment, and Netflix is also excited by the idea that has been cracked by Sid and his team."
The film will reportedly introduce new villains in each installment.
Casting changes
'Like 'Dhoom' for the theatrical world...'
While the first part of Jewel Thief featured Khan in the lead role, the sequel might see a change in the cast.
The source added, "The idea is to go bigger in scale in the second film with a new cast."
"Like Dhoom for the theatrical world, Jewel Thief too will follow the same palette of new villains, but for the digital world."
The first part, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat, was released in April 2025.