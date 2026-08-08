Siddharth and Mirza back NEET protesters seeking Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
Actors Siddharth and Dia Mirza are speaking up for students protesting the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar.
The protests call for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and demand real changes in the education system.
Siddharth spoke about young people not needing permission to speak up, while Dia Mirza wrote that the protest was demanding accountability, transparency and reform for the education system.
Siddharth urges youth, Mirza condemns violence
Siddharth emphasized that young people don't need anyone's permission to speak out on important issues.
Meanwhile, Dia Mirza condemned any violence against peaceful student protesters, especially women and children, and praised their push for transparency in education.
Both believe the energy of youth is key to driving real change.