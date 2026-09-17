Siddharth Jawahar sentenced to 11 years for $35 million Ponzi scheme

Jawahar started his scheme back in 2015, funneling almost all investor money into Philip Morris Pakistan while hiding its losses.

Out of over $35 million raised, only $10 million was actually invested; the rest was used to repay older investors and to fuel an extravagant lifestyle that included travel on private jets, stays at luxury hotels.

He even tried to coach a victim into giving a favorable statement to the FBI and tried to get his sister to remotely wipe his iPhone to hide evidence.