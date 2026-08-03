'Operation Safed Sagar': How Siddharth trained for Netflix war drama

Siddharth spoke to IANS about the challenges of training for his role.

He said, "The cockpit of a MiG. It's very, very small. It's smaller than this chair."

"So, you can only see this angle when you come forward. So, if you're in the air, what will be your eyeline? It's not like you can look down like this."

"What do you see from where? What is your eyeball movement? Everything was shown to us."