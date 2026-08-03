'Operation Safed Sagar': How Siddharth trained for Netflix war drama
What's the story
Actor Siddharth, who plays an Indian Air Force pilot in the upcoming Netflix series Operation Safed Sagar, recently opened up about his training experience. The show is based on a real-life operation during the 1999 Kargil War where the Indian Air Force supported the Indian Army in flushing out Pakistani troops from vacated positions.
Training challenges
Siddharth on training to fly a MiG
Siddharth spoke to IANS about the challenges of training for his role.
He said, "The cockpit of a MiG. It's very, very small. It's smaller than this chair."
"So, you can only see this angle when you come forward. So, if you're in the air, what will be your eyeline? It's not like you can look down like this."
"What do you see from where? What is your eyeball movement? Everything was shown to us."
Training specifics
Shooting for the scenes was also challenging
Siddharth added that the training was very specific.
"Everything is said very clearly in a very short time. And maximum in English. And if there's even one mistake, we won't be allowed to okay the shot."
"The way we walk, the way we dress, everything is controlled."
"So, if you ask me, did I feel like I was flying? Not at all. Because we don't have that training. We don't belong in this kind."
Release date
Human aspect of training was more important for him
Siddharth also said that the human aspect of the training was more important for him. "For me, the bigger training...was the human side."
The series will premiere on Netflix on August 7.
It also stars Jimmy Shergill, Mihir Ahuja, Dia Mirza, and Arnav Bhasin.
It is created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava and directed by Oni Sen.