Siddiqui's 'Main Actor Nahin Hoon' opens May 8 in India
Entertainment
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is back with Main Actor Nahin Hoon, releasing in about 100 theaters across big Indian cities on May 8.
Directed by Aditya Kriplani and produced by Faizuddin Siddiqui, the film also features Chitrangada Satarupa, Naveen Kasturia, and Ayushi Gupta.
Siddiqui hosting master class June 24
The movie follows a retired banker who wants to become an actor, exploring themes of artistry and identity.
Shot in both Frankfurt and Mumbai on a modest budget, it's already set for a special screening at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute on June 24, where Siddiqui will also host a special master class.