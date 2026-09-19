'Sigma' trailer teases Sanjay's 500CR drugs and gambling debut
Entertainment
The trailer for Sigma is finally here, marking Jason Sanjay's first time in the director's chair.
Starring Sundeep Kishan, the film dives into a high-stakes world of drugs and gambling worth ₹500 crore, with betrayal and revenge at its core.
Sigma hits theaters October 2 under Lyca Productions.
'Thirupaachi' re-release fuels Sanjay Vijay showdown
Instead of following his superstar dad Vijay into acting, Jason Sanjay chose directing as his passion, even declining an acting opportunity from Alphonse Puthren.
His debut arrives just as Vijay's classic Thirupaachi gets a re-release on October 1, setting up an unusual father-son showdown at the box office.
Looks like Jason is ready to carve out his own path in cinema.