Sikkim rapper Ugen Namgyal Bhutia attacked in Arunachal Pradesh
Entertainment
Sikkim rapper UNB (Ugen Namgyal Bhutia) was attacked on Tuesday evening near Tiwari Gaon, Arunachal Pradesh, while heading back from a festival performance.
Two vehicles chased and blocked his car before the attackers assaulted him and his team with rods.
Bhutia injured, police probe Don Kam
UNB suffered head and face injuries, but the attackers fled after noticing a truck approaching the spot.
Pema Khandu assured prompt intervention and necessary action, though poor connectivity and lack of eyewitnesses are slowing things down.
Police are looking into whether social media tensions between UNB and local rapper Don Kam played a role.