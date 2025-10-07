Silambarasan and Vetri Maaran's film is now 'Arasan'
What's the story
The much-awaited title of the upcoming film starring actor Silambarasan TR, director Vetri Maaran, and producer Kalaippuli S Thanu has been announced. The project, previously known as STR 49, will be called Arasan. The title was revealed on Tuesday through a special poster shared by Thanu on Instagram.
Poster details
The first-look poster of Arasan features a man holding a machete, his hand resting on a bicycle carrier. This gritty imagery gives viewers an insight into the film's intense tone. The announcement also quells earlier rumors about the project being shelved due to financial issues.
Cast details
The film will also star Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani, and Kishore in pivotal roles. There has been speculation about whether this film is the much-awaited Vada Chennai 2. However, Maaran had clarified in a YouTube interview that while Arasan is not Vada Chennai 2, it will be set in the world of Vada Chennai.
Production details
The film will be produced by Thanu under the banner of V Creations. The project is a collaboration between some of the most respected names in Tamil cinema, with Maaran being a National Award-winning director and Thanu being an iconic producer. Silambarasan or Simbu, known for his versatility, is the lead actor in this project.