Silambarasan and Vetri Maaran's film is now 'Arasan'

The much-awaited title of the upcoming film starring actor Silambarasan TR , director Vetri Maaran , and producer Kalaippuli S Thanu has been announced. The project, previously known as STR 49, will be called Arasan. The title was revealed on Tuesday through a special poster shared by Thanu on Instagram .

Poster details First-look poster of 'Arasan' is out The first-look poster of Arasan features a man holding a machete, his hand resting on a bicycle carrier. This gritty imagery gives viewers an insight into the film's intense tone. The announcement also quells earlier rumors about the project being shelved due to financial issues.

Cast details Cast and crew of the film The film will also star Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani, and Kishore in pivotal roles. There has been speculation about whether this film is the much-awaited Vada Chennai 2. However, Maaran had clarified in a YouTube interview that while Arasan is not Vada Chennai 2, it will be set in the world of Vada Chennai.