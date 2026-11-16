Simmons dies after 60-year career in major film franchises
Tina Simmons, who fans loved as a cast member in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, has died, sparking heartfelt tributes across the film world.
Her 60-year career stretched 60 years and included roles in big franchises like The Dark Knight and Mission: Impossible.
Simmons appeared in 300 productions
300 productions (ranging from James Bond movies to British hits like Doctor Who), Simmons was known for her versatility, even stepping in for legends like Helen Mirren and Meryl Streep.
Fans and friends remember her as a truly beloved figure who brought warmth to conventions and was a familiar face at fan conventions in recent years.