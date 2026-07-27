Simon reveals Parkinson's diagnosis and facial skin cancer, steps back
Entertainment
Carly Simon, legendary singer-songwriter of "You're So Vain," has shared that she's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and recently had surgery for skin cancer on her face.
At 83, these health challenges have made her step back from public life, as she's dealing with mobility issues and the emotional impact of her changed appearance.
Simon releasing 'Comes in Waves's album
Even with unpredictable days, she admits, "Some days I'm so tired I can't get the day moving at all."
Simon is releasing a new album called Comes in Waves on August 14.
She says music gives her purpose and reminds us that "illness can change your life without becoming the whole of your life."
Simon also thanked her family, friends, and caregivers for their support.