The lehenga was made from pure mulberry silk and gold zari tissue, woven by Swadesh master weaver Rajesh Shah over an astonishing 700-750 hours.

The intricate Zardozi embroidery on the outfit was inspired by floral patterns found in vintage Indian Kundan and Polki jewelry.

Jewel-toned stones in emerald, ruby, tourmaline, and amethyst added color to the otherwise gold-dominated look.