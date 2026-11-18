Simone Ashley's Earthshot Kanjeevaram 'lehenga' took 700 hours to weave
What's the story
British actor Simone Ashley made a stunning appearance at the sixth annual Earthshot Prize awards in Mumbai on Tuesday. She paid homage to her Tamil heritage by wearing a custom gold Kanjeevaram lehenga designed by Swadesh and Manish Malhotra. The outfit took an impressive 700-750 hours to weave and was adorned with temple-inspired Rekku motifs, intricate Zardozi embroidery, and jewel-toned embellishments.
Outfit details
More about the outfit
Ashley's yellow-gold ensemble featured a heavily embellished halter-neck blouse with a sweetheart neckline and a fitted lehenga skirt.
The silhouette was classic Malhotra, and its craftsmanship and cultural references deserve high praise.
The lehenga's border had Rekku motifs inspired by South Indian temple architecture, celebrating Ashley's Tamil roots.
Craftsmanship
The 'lehenga' was made from pure mulberry silk
The lehenga was made from pure mulberry silk and gold zari tissue, woven by Swadesh master weaver Rajesh Shah over an astonishing 700-750 hours.
The intricate Zardozi embroidery on the outfit was inspired by floral patterns found in vintage Indian Kundan and Polki jewelry.
Jewel-toned stones in emerald, ruby, tourmaline, and amethyst added color to the otherwise gold-dominated look.
Beauty look
Ashley kept her accessories minimal
Ashley kept her accessories minimal to let the outfit shine. She opted for dangling earrings and a statement ring.
Her makeup was flawless with softly contoured cheeks, a little blush, and smoky eyes.
She completed the look with her signature brown lips while keeping her hair straight with a neat middle parting.
Meanwhile, Bollywood royalty Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar also attended the event.