Simran and Jayaram 'Panchathanthiram' co-stars reteam in Sy Gowthamraj rom-com
Simran and Jayaram, who were co-stars in Panchathanthiram, are coming back together for a new romantic comedy.
Directed by Sy Gowthamraj (of Raatchasi fame), the film dives into love stories from the 1990s and 2000s, an era both actors are closely tied to.
Gowthamraj shared that casting them felt right because they truly represent that time.
Untitled film examines family and tradition
This untitled movie isn't only about romance: it also looks at family values and whether we should stick to old traditions or try something new.
Gowthamraj wants to show Simran in a whole new light, much like he did with Jyotika in Raatchasi.
He praised both actresses for being experienced artistes and said they didn't need any extra prep for their roles.
The film is still under wraps but promises a thoughtful spin on relationships and family.