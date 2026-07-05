When will 'Sing Geetham' arrive on OTT?
What's the story
The acclaimed musical fantasy film, Sing Geetham, directed by veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao (94), is set to make its OTT debut. The movie will be available on Netflix in four languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, on July 9, reported 123Telugu. Produced by Nag Ashwin under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, the film had a limited theatrical release in Telugu and Tamil earlier this year.
Film overview
Cast and crew of the film
Sing Geetham is set in a village where an extraordinary event transforms the lives of its inhabitants, compelling them to express their feelings through song. The film features Ayaan and Ahilya Bamroo in lead roles, with Shalini Kondepudi, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sivannarayana, Banerjee, Tulasi Shivamani, and Agu Stanley Chiedozie in supporting roles. Vijay Deverakonda also makes a special appearance, while Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music.
Digital enhancements
Netflix version will have technical upgrades
Ahead of its digital premiere, producer Ashwin has announced that the Netflix version of Sing Geetham will include some technical upgrades. These improvements have been made to enhance the viewing experience for audiences at home. The film features cinematography by Ankur Sanjeev and is written by Rao.