It was released in theaters recently

When will 'Sing Geetham' arrive on OTT?

By Isha Sharma 04:24 pm Jul 05, 202604:24 pm

What's the story

The acclaimed musical fantasy film, Sing Geetham, directed by veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao (94), is set to make its OTT debut. The movie will be available on Netflix in four languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, on July 9, reported 123Telugu. Produced by Nag Ashwin under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, the film had a limited theatrical release in Telugu and Tamil earlier this year.