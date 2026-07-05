Singer Bismil receives extortion threats; probe underway
What's the story
Delhi-based singer Mohammad Asif, popularly known as Bismil, has reportedly received extortion threats from an unidentified person using an international phone number. The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered a First Information Report (FIR) and is investigating the case. The threats began on April 20 when Bismil's manager, Vibhor Hasija, received a call from a Portugal-based number demanding ₹5cr as extortion money.
Escalation of threats
Singer allegedly received multiple threats
The threats allegedly intensified on May 13 when Bismil received a call warning him to persuade his manager to pay the extortion amount or face serious consequences. The caller allegedly threatened to open fire during the singer's live performances if the demand was not met. WhatsApp voice notes were also sent from a UK-based number, following which Bismil switched off his phone due to security concerns.
Ongoing investigation
FIR registered under Special Cell
The Delhi Police Special Cell registered an FIR under Sections 308(5) and 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on May 29. The police are now investigating the origin of the international calls, the identity of those behind the threats, and whether this extortion bid is linked to any organized criminal network. Further investigation is underway.
Career highlights
Who is Bismil?
Bismil has a huge following on social media, with over a million followers on Instagram. He is known for his classical and Sufi performances and has performed in India as well as abroad. His popularity skyrocketed through cover performances, especially his rendition of Kali Kali Zulfon Ke Phande in 2022. Other notable performances include Kehna Galat Galat, Tumhe Dillagi, and Halka Halka Suroor.