Singer Janaki dies at 88 in Mysuru, Narendra Modi mourns

Janaki recorded songs in 20 languages

Janaki started singing as a child in Andhra Pradesh and went on to record songs in 20 Indian languages over six decades.

Known as the "Nightingale of the South," she won four National Film Awards and 33 state awards.

Her granddaughter shared that while their hearts are heavy, they're grateful for the happiness Janaki's timeless music brought to millions.

PM Modi summed it up: "Her melodies will continue to enchant listeners in the years to come."