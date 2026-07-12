Singer Janaki dies at 88 in Mysuru, Narendra Modi mourns
Legendary singer S Janaki has passed away at 88 in Mysuru, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi called her death "an irreparable loss to the world of music and culture."
He praised how her songs could move people across languages, sharing his condolences with her family, fans, and everyone who loved her music.
Janaki recorded songs in 20 languages
Janaki started singing as a child in Andhra Pradesh and went on to record songs in 20 Indian languages over six decades.
Known as the "Nightingale of the South," she won four National Film Awards and 33 state awards.
Her granddaughter shared that while their hearts are heavy, they're grateful for the happiness Janaki's timeless music brought to millions.
PM Modi summed it up: "Her melodies will continue to enchant listeners in the years to come."