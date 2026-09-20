Singer Vaish says 'The Vvaan' used 'Aigiri Nandini' without permission

Singer Sargam Vaish has called out the makers of The Vvaan for using his Aigiri Nandini track in their trailer without asking.

He's worried this move could mess with his music label contract, and he's asked the team to take down the song or face legal trouble.

Vaish also posted a video, asking people to share the post, help him reach the right people, and contact him directly if there is valid permission or a license.