Singh and Limbachiyaa reunite to host 'Indian Game Show' together
Entertainment
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are teaming up again as hosts after six years, this time for the Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh.
Their signature banter and chemistry promise a fun, lighthearted vibe that should keep things lively for viewers.
Singh says Limbachiyaa eases her work
Bharti says working with Haarsh makes her job easier. She jokes, "Mera kaam aadha ho jaata hai."
Haarsh adds that while Bharti is the more competitive one, they're careful not to bring any on-set arguments home.
Expect plenty of playful rivalry and laughs from this duo!