Singh and Priyadarshan start shooting 'Pralay' in Mehta's directorial debut
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh and Kalyani Priyadarshan have started shooting Pralay, a zombie thriller set in a dystopian Mumbai, as of August 16.
This marks the big-screen directorial debut of Jai Mehta (son of Hansal Mehta) and follows a married couple fighting to survive a deadly outbreak.
Singh co-produces 'Pralay' ₹300cr Mumbai shoot
Pralay is Kalyani Priyadarshan's first Hindi film and Ranveer's first major film after Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
The movie is being shot at real locations across Mumbai for an authentic vibe, with a massive budget of ₹300 crore, making it Singh's most expensive solo project yet.
Plus, Ranveer isn't just starring; he's also co-producing under his Ma Kasam Films banner.