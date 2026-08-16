Singh and Priyadarshan start shooting 'Pralay' in Mehta's directorial debut

Pralay is Kalyani Priyadarshan's first Hindi film and Ranveer's first major film after Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The movie is being shot at real locations across Mumbai for an authentic vibe, with a massive budget of ₹300 crore, making it Singh's most expensive solo project yet.

Plus, Ranveer isn't just starring; he's also co-producing under his Ma Kasam Films banner.