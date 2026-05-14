Singh booked after viral 'Lukkhe' clip prompts Chandigarh FIR Entertainment May 14, 2026

Former cricketer and actor Yograj Singh is in the spotlight after being booked for allegedly making derogatory comments about women in a clip from the web show Lukkhe.

The video quickly went viral, drawing a wave of criticism on social media and leading to an FIR against Singh in Chandigarh.