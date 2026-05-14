Singh booked after viral 'Lukkhe' clip prompts Chandigarh FIR
Entertainment
Former cricketer and actor Yograj Singh is in the spotlight after being booked for allegedly making derogatory comments about women in a clip from the web show Lukkhe.
The video quickly went viral, drawing a wave of criticism on social media and leading to an FIR against Singh in Chandigarh.
Police register cyber complaint, inquiry underway
Police registered the complaint under cyber and criminal laws that cover online harassment and offensive content.
An official inquiry is underway, so authorities will decide on further action as they look into what happened.