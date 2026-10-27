Singh, 'C.I.D.' creative mind, dies of heart attack at 77
BP Singh, the creative mind behind iconic shows like C.I.D. and Aahat, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at 77 after a heart attack.
Ashoke Pandit shared the news, calling Singh's loss sudden and deeply felt in the TV world.
Besides producing and directing, Singh also played DCP Shamsher Singh Chitrole in C.I.D.
Singh praised for crime TV legacy
Singh helped shape Indian crime TV with shows that set new standards for thrillers.
He also served as President of the Indian Film and Television Directors's Association, earning respect across the industry.
Ashoke Pandit remembered him warmly as "A great human being & a dear friend."
Singh's funeral is set for October 28, while fans and colleagues reflect on his lasting impact, especially with C.I.D., which wrapped its second season just last year.