Singh decries Dosanjh's 'Satluj' removal from ZEE5 after 48 hours
Entertainment
Actor Kanwaljit Singh isn't happy about Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj being yanked from ZEE5 just 48 hours after its release.
He called the move strangling freedom of speech and wondered why telling historical stories sparks so much backlash.
The movie, earlier titled Punjab 95, finally made it to streaming after nearly three years of delays and 127 cuts demanded by the censor board, only to be removed for not meeting certification rules.
Singh urges audiences to watch 'Satluj'
Singh described the removal as "shocked" and pointed out that Satluj had already faced trouble, including getting pulled from a Canadian film festival.
He urged everyone to watch it like any other historical film, saying, "time heals a lot."
For now, though, Satluj isn't available in India.