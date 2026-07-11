Singh decries Dosanjh's 'Satluj' removal from ZEE5 after 48 hours Entertainment Jul 11, 2026

Actor Kanwaljit Singh isn't happy about Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj being yanked from ZEE5 just 48 hours after its release.

He called the move strangling freedom of speech and wondered why telling historical stories sparks so much backlash.

The movie, earlier titled Punjab 95, finally made it to streaming after nearly three years of delays and 127 cuts demanded by the censor board, only to be removed for not meeting certification rules.