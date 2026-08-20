Singh, ex-husband of Gowda, died months ago in Rajasthan
Entertainment
Sanjay Singh, who was married to Pavithra Gowda, died a few months ago in Rajasthan of liver-related issues.
He had struggled with alcohol addiction after their divorce in 2012, and the news of his death has only now come to light.
The couple shares a daughter.
Gowda faces Renukaswamy probe, Darshan rumors
Singh and Gowda's marriage made headlines again in 2024 when rumors about Gowda's connection to actor Darshan surfaced: Darshan's wife clarified that Gowda was not legally married to Darshan, but was once married to Singh.
Meanwhile, Gowda herself is facing serious legal trouble as an accused in the high-profile Renukaswamy murder case; the investigation is ongoing and has kept her name in the news.