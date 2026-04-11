Singh meets Bhagwat at RSS over 'Dhurandhar 2' ₹1000cr alleged-propaganda
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh stopped by the RSS headquarters in Nagpur to meet chief Mohan Bhagwat, as part of discussing his new film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.
The movie has already crossed ₹1,000 crore globally since its March release, but it's also facing criticism for allegedly being propaganda.
Singh pays tribute, Vanga defends film
Dressed in a simple white kurta-pyjama, Singh spent about an hour and a half at the RSS office, chatting with Bhagwat about the film and getting a look at how things work there.
He also took time to pay tribute to RSS founder K B Hedgewar and sarsanghchalak M S Golwalkar at Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir.
Meanwhile, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga defended the film online, saying he stands by his team and is disappointed by negative reactions.