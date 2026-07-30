Singh recalls visiting Khan eating biryani during PRP hair treatment
Entertainment
producer Shailendra Singh shared a quirky story from his visit to Salman Khan's home years ago.
He walked in to find Salman casually eating biryani at his kitchen table, checking himself out in the mirror, apparently just another Monday night for the star.
Singh: friendship ended over film pitch
While they chatted, someone came in and started giving Salman a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatment for hair growth right there at the table.
Without missing a bite, Salman shrugged and said, "There's a price to pay to be a star, bro."
Singh also reflected on their old friendship, which sadly ended after a film pitch didn't go as planned.