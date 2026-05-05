Singh rumored to play 'Shaktimaan' as Khanna expresses doubts Entertainment May 05, 2026

Ranveer Singh is rumored to play Shaktimaan in the Shaktimaan project, and it's got fans talking.

Mukesh Khanna, the original Shaktimaan, isn't sure Singh fits the superhero vibe: he feels Shaktimaan needs someone with a more positive and commanding presence.

On the other hand, Surendra Pal (who played Tamraj Kilvish) thinks Singh is "not a bad choice" and could be "ideal" for the role.