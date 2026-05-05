Singh rumored to play 'Shaktimaan' as Khanna expresses doubts
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh is rumored to play Shaktimaan in the Shaktimaan project, and it's got fans talking.
Mukesh Khanna, the original Shaktimaan, isn't sure Singh fits the superhero vibe: he feels Shaktimaan needs someone with a more positive and commanding presence.
On the other hand, Surendra Pal (who played Tamraj Kilvish) thinks Singh is "not a bad choice" and could be "ideal" for the role.
Pal backs Singh, Khanna jokes Kilvish
Pal understands Khanna's attachment to Shaktimaan, calling it his "own child," but still encourages him to give Singh a chance after seeing his recent work.
Meanwhile, Khanna even joked that Singh might be better as Tamraj Kilvish instead!