Singh rumored to return to 'Rise and Fall' season 2

Season two has already seen big changes: Tej Pratap left due to legal issues, and both Kaira Anu and Raj Grover were evicted.

Niharika Tiwari just became the first female Ultimate Ruler by beating Swara Bhasker in a key challenge.

The show, streaming on Amazon MX Player with Virender Sehwag as host, is keeping viewers hooked with wild twists and shifting alliances.

If Singh returns, expect even more drama and strategy ahead.