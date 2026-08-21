Singh says actor Yash's 'Ramayana' Ravana performance outshines Kapoor's Ram
Entertainment
Honey Singh just gave a big shoutout to Yash after watching the Ramayana trailer, saying his take on Ravana is "incredible," even better than Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram.
Singh, who's a huge Lord Ram fan himself, said he was especially impressed by Yash's performance.
The film also stars Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol.
Two part 'Ramayana' release dates
Ramayana is being released in two parts: the first drops November 8, 2026, and the second arrives on Diwali 2027.
Yash shared earlier that he picked the role of Ravana because showing his dark side helps highlight Lord Ram's goodness.
Honey Singh also hopes the movie stays true to the epic and respects everyone's beliefs.