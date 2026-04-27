Singh says 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' role tougher than 'Padmaavat'
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh shared that playing Hamza in Dhurandhar: The Revenge was even harder than his intense Khilji role from Padmaavat.
He described the prep as "give it 300%" effort and called it "it has been very demanding."
With the film drawing praise for Singh's performance, it's clear Singh pushed himself for this performance.
'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' JioHotstar ₹150cr May-June
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a sequel to the 2025 hit that made ₹1,300 crore worldwide, is heading to JioHotstar after an around ₹150 crore OTT deal.
Unlike the first film (which had a Netflix deal), this one could begin streaming on JioHotstar in late May or early June 2026.