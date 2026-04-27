Singh says 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' role tougher than 'Padmaavat' Entertainment Apr 27, 2026

Ranveer Singh shared that playing Hamza in Dhurandhar: The Revenge was even harder than his intense Khilji role from Padmaavat.

He described the prep as "give it 300%" effort and called it "it has been very demanding."

With the film drawing praise for Singh's performance, it's clear Singh pushed himself for this performance.