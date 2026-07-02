Singh shares video announcing 'Dhurandhar' Japan premiere July 10 2026
Ranveer Singh's mega-hit Dhurandhar is all set for its Japanese premiere on July 10, 2026.
Ranveer himself shared the news in a video message, inviting Japanese fans to "experience the biggest Indian movie of all time" on the big screen.
He sounded genuinely excited about how much Japan has embraced Indian cinema lately.
'Dhurandhar' grossed 1,300cr worldwide
Japan is becoming a hot spot for Indian films: RRR made history there by earning ¥2.42 billion.
Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, was already a global smash after its December 2025 release in India, grossing over ₹1,300 crore worldwide.
The film follows an Indian spy deep undercover in Pakistan and got plenty of love for its gripping story and Ranveer's standout performance.
A sequel dropped earlier this year and kept the buzz going strong!