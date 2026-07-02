Singh shares video announcing 'Dhurandhar' Japan premiere July 10 2026

'Dhurandhar' grossed 1,300cr worldwide

Japan is becoming a hot spot for Indian films: RRR made history there by earning ¥2.42 billion.

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, was already a global smash after its December 2025 release in India, grossing over ₹1,300 crore worldwide.

The film follows an Indian spy deep undercover in Pakistan and got plenty of love for its gripping story and Ranveer's standout performance.

A sequel dropped earlier this year and kept the buzz going strong!