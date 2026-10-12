Singh spotted in BMW i7 after BMW India ambassadorship
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh just rolled out a brand-new BMW i7 electric sedan, adding some serious style (and sustainability) to his already star-studded garage.
The car, which costs over ₹2 crore, comes right after he became BMW India's brand ambassador.
He was spotted cruising through Mumbai in the new ride, looking pretty thrilled behind the wheel.
Singh filming 'Pralay' after 'Dhurandhar' ₹3,000cr+
The i7 is actually Ranveer's second electric car (he also owns a GMC Hummer EV) alongside other luxury favorites like a Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, and Aston Martin Rapide S.
While his love for cars is clear, he's also been busy at the box office: his Dhurandhar films have pulled in over ₹3,000 crore worldwide.
Right now, he's shooting for an action-survival thriller called Pralay in Mumbai.