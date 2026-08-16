Singh wins 'Kwattle Kitchen' season 2 finale's top prize
Entertainment
Suraj Singh just took home the top prize on Kwattle Kitchen Season two, a cooking competition all about creativity and quick thinking.
The finale, hosted by Sushma K Rao and judged by Meghana Raj and chef Kaushik Shankar, saw Suraj out-cook tough finalists like director Om Prakash Rao, actress Megha, Bigg Boss star Rakshitha Shetty, and actor Bhavish.
Singh awarded ₹3L, Bhavish runner-up ₹1L
Suraj's cool head and inventive dishes earned him the winner's trophy, ₹3 lakh in cash, and a gift hamper. Actor Bhavish finished as runner-up with ₹1 lakh.
After his win, Suraj shared that it was his passion for cooking and support from the whole team that helped him clinch the title.