Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' earns over ₹1,065Cr domestically in 3 weeks
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is on a roll: after just three weeks in theaters, it's raked in over ₹1,065 crore in India.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film keeps pulling crowds and looks set to cross the ₹1,100 crore mark any day now.
Worldwide 'Dhurandhar 2' nears ₹1,700Cr
Worldwide, Dhurandhar 2 is approaching ₹1,700 crore despite facing some restrictions in the Gulf. That puts it right behind mega-hits like Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2.
With a star-packed cast including R Madhava and Sanjay Dutt, it's now eyeing Dangal's all-time record of more than ₹2,000 crore, so this could be a history-making run for Indian cinema.