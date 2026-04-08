Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' earns over ₹1,065Cr domestically in 3 weeks

Worldwide 'Dhurandhar 2' nears ₹1,700Cr

Worldwide, Dhurandhar 2 is approaching ₹1,700 crore despite facing some restrictions in the Gulf. That puts it right behind mega-hits like Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2.

With a star-packed cast including R Madhava and Sanjay Dutt, it's now eyeing Dangal's all-time record of more than ₹2,000 crore, so this could be a history-making run for Indian cinema.