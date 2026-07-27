Singh's 'Dhurandhar' becomes most-watched Indian film series on OTT

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar spy thrillers just set a new record, becoming the most-watched Indian film series on OTT.

Together, the two films pulled in 63 million views on Netflix and JioHotstar in only six months: Dhurandhar leads with 35.2 million, and its sequel follows with 27.8 million.

Both sit at the very top of this year's streaming charts.