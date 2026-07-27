Singh's 'Dhurandhar' becomes most-watched Indian film series on OTT
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar spy thrillers just set a new record, becoming the most-watched Indian film series on OTT.
Together, the two films pulled in 63 million views on Netflix and JioHotstar in only six months: Dhurandhar leads with 35.2 million, and its sequel follows with 27.8 million.
Both sit at the very top of this year's streaming charts.
'Dhurandhar' franchise surpasses ₹3000cr worldwide
The Dhurandhar films have outperformed big titles like Accused, Made In Korea, and The RajaSaab in viewership rankings. With a global box office haul over ₹3,000 crore, the franchise is a commercial powerhouse.
Ranveer Singh is now the only actor with two films dominating OTT lists, making Dhurandhar a standout moment for Indian cinema.