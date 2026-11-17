Singh's 'Dhurandhar' soundtrack misses 2027 Grammy nominations announced November 16
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar soundtrack, which was a big hit in India, didn't land any nominations at the 2027 Grammy Awards announced on November 16.
Even Arijit Singh's Phir Se was submitted for Best Song Written For Visual Media but lost out to the nominated songs, including House from Wuthering Heights, I Knew It, I Knew You (Toy Story 5), The Pitt's Need Someone, No Place Like Home (Wicked: For Good), and RUNWAY (The Devil Wears Prada 2).
Indian songs passed over at Grammys
Other standout tracks like Aari Aari and Jaan Se Guzarte Hai couldn't break through in their categories, with artists like BABYMETAL and SB19 taking those spots instead.
Songs like Jaiye Sajana and Mann Atkeya were also passed over.
The Grammys are set for February 7 in L.A. airing on ABC, Disney+, and Hulu.