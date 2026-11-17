Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar soundtrack, which was a big hit in India, didn't land any nominations at the 2027 Grammy Awards announced on November 16.

Even Arijit Singh's Phir Se was submitted for Best Song Written For Visual Media but lost out to the nominated songs, including House from Wuthering Heights, I Knew It, I Knew You (Toy Story 5), The Pitt's Need Someone, No Place Like Home (Wicked: For Good), and RUNWAY (The Devil Wears Prada 2).