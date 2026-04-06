Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' mutes cuss words after clearance

'Dhurandhar' mutes Dutt, earns ₹1,013 cr

A key scene with Sanjay Dutt now has his lines muted, though his gesture stays in.

Despite all the buzz about its language, the movie is smashing records, earning over ₹1,013 crore in just 18 days and has already emerged as India's highest-grossing Bollywood film, expected to surpass Baahubali 2 and aiming to overtake Pushpa 2.