Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' mutes cuss words after clearance
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has muted several cuss words in theaters.
Even though it was cleared for release with those dialogues, the team decided to tone things down.
'Dhurandhar' mutes Dutt, earns ₹1,013 cr
A key scene with Sanjay Dutt now has his lines muted, though his gesture stays in.
Despite all the buzz about its language, the movie is smashing records, earning over ₹1,013 crore in just 18 days and has already emerged as India's highest-grossing Bollywood film, expected to surpass Baahubali 2 and aiming to overtake Pushpa 2.