Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' nears ₹980cr Hindi, crosses ₹1,000cr India
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is on fire at the box office, now just shy of ₹980 crore in Hindi collections after 50 days.
Even after 7 weeks, it's still pulling crowds and has crossed a massive ₹1,000 crore across all languages in India.
Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' becomes highest-grossing Hindi film
Directed by Aditya Dhar and backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar isn't just another hit: it's the first Hindi film to break past the ₹700 crore, ₹800 crore, and ₹900 crore marks.
With a net profit of nearly ₹668 crore, it's now Bollywood's highest-grossing Hindi film ever: a huge milestone for Indian cinema.