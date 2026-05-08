Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' nears ₹980cr Hindi, crosses ₹1,000cr India Entertainment May 08, 2026

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is on fire at the box office, now just shy of ₹980 crore in Hindi collections after 50 days.

Even after 7 weeks, it's still pulling crowds and has crossed a massive ₹1,000 crore across all languages in India.