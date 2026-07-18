Singh's 'Pralay' hires 'Narcos' cinematographer Gil for zombie visuals
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's next big film, Pralay, just brought on Juan Carlos Gil, the cinematographer behind Netflix's Narcos, to give the zombie thriller some serious Hollywood vibes.
With Jai Mehta directing and Hansal Mehta producing, the team is aiming for top-notch visuals and a fresh cinematic feel.
Massey's 'White' set for 100+ countries
Gil is also working on Vikrant Massey's White, a political drama shot across South America that's set to release in over 100 countries.
Both Pralay and White show how Bollywood is stepping up its game with international talent and stories that reach way beyond India.