Singh's uncensored 'Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha' draws 3.6 million views
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's uncensored spy thriller, Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha, has pulled in 3.6 million views worldwide six days after dropping on JioHotstar and Netflix (May 22, 2026).
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film's raw cut brings back action and political moments that were trimmed for theaters. Fans are loving the full experience.
JioCinema draws 2.3 million, Netflix 1.3 million
JioHotstar grabbed most of the attention with 2.3 million Indian viewers, while Netflix added another 1.3 million globally.
The movie also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan: no wonder it's trending!
With this buzz, the sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to premiere on JioHotstar India on June 5.