Singh's uncensored 'Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha' draws 3.6 million views

JioCinema draws 2.3 million, Netflix 1.3 million

JioHotstar grabbed most of the attention with 2.3 million Indian viewers, while Netflix added another 1.3 million globally.

The movie also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan: no wonder it's trending!

With this buzz, the sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to premiere on JioHotstar India on June 5.