Sinha to make horror film despite saying he can't watch
Entertainment
Director Anubhav Sinha is ready to try something new: making a horror movie, even though he admits he can't actually watch them himself.
"I can't watch horror films, but I want to make one," he shared, showing he's up for facing his fears and pushing his creative boundaries.
Sinha has no film lined up
Sinha is all about creative freedom; he only makes movies that excite him and says, "I'm not available as a director for hire."
While he's open to genres like action and musicals too, juggling writing and directing means he only manages a couple of films every few years.
His latest project, Assi (with Taapsee Pannu), just dropped on Zee5, and for the first time, he hasn't lined up his next film yet.