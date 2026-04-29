Sinha to make horror film despite saying he can't watch

Sinha has no film lined up

Sinha is all about creative freedom; he only makes movies that excite him and says, "I'm not available as a director for hire."

While he's open to genres like action and musicals too, juggling writing and directing means he only manages a couple of films every few years.

His latest project, Assi (with Taapsee Pannu), just dropped on Zee5, and for the first time, he hasn't lined up his next film yet.