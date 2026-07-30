Sink's Jean Grey in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' parallels Vecna
Sadie Sink, who played Max in Stranger Things, is now Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
Parallels are drawn between Jean and Vecna, both characters have powerful abilities and deep emotional scars, making it tough to tell if Jean is a hero or villain.
'Brand New Day' explores mutant trauma
Brand New Day shows Jean as a psychic dealing with isolation and a painful past.
When her sister gets taken by Damage Control for being a mutant, it adds to her inner conflict.
The film highlights that superpowers aren't just cool: they come with heavy emotional baggage.
Sink faces fresh psychic challenge
In Stranger Things, Max fought to survive his psychic attacks; here, Sink plays the one with psychic powers at the heart of the story.
Her performance shows she can handle both sides, fighting against and embodying complex abilities, making this role a fresh challenge for her.