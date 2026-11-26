Sir J. J. School spotlights Bombay school pedagogy at biennale
The Sir J. J. School of Art is set to show off its creative side at the 2026 India Art, Architecture, and Design Biennale in New Delhi, opening December 3.
This year's spotlight is on "The Bombay School: Continuing a Pedagogical Legacy," with works from 14 faculty members, including Vice Chancellor Him Chatterjee, highlighting how teaching shapes today's art scene.
Eighteen students exhibit at Red Fort
It's not just about the professors: 18 graduate students will also display their art at the Red Fort, ranging from sculpture to textile design.
It's a big chance for these young artists to share their work nationally and connect with other creatives.
As Professor Vijay Sakpal put it, "The idea is to bring together the work of experienced faculty members and young artists. While the faculty exhibition will show the different approaches and ideas of our teachers, the students will get an opportunity to present their own creative work at an important national event," said Prof Vijay Sakpal.