It's not just about the professors: 18 graduate students will also display their art at the Red Fort, ranging from sculpture to textile design.

It's a big chance for these young artists to share their work nationally and connect with other creatives.

As Professor Vijay Sakpal put it, "The idea is to bring together the work of experienced faculty members and young artists. While the faculty exhibition will show the different approaches and ideas of our teachers, the students will get an opportunity to present their own creative work at an important national event," said Prof Vijay Sakpal.