After Prime, Radhika Apte's 'Sister Midnight' now streaming on JioHotstar
What's the story
The acclaimed dark comedy-drama, Sister Midnight, starring Radhika Apte and Chhaya Kadam, is now available for streaming on JioHotstar. The film was released in Indian theaters on May 30, 2025, and had debuted on Prime Video earlier this month before making its way to this platform. It was directed by Karan Kandhari.
Film details
'Sister Midnight' plot and critical reception
Sister Midnight struggled to find a wide release during its theater run, finally releasing on Amazon Prime Video in early December. The film was earlier released as a premium VOD rental on August 8, 2025. It started streaming on JioHotstar on Friday. It had its premiere at the Cannes International Film Festival and even scored a BAFTA nomination.
Film synopsis
Sister Midnight follows Uma (Apte), a woman from a small town who moves to a cramped Mumbai "kholi" after an arranged marriage. Stuck in an unloving and awkward marriage, Uma's frustrations take on strange forms. She starts craving raw meat and hallucinates about "stop motion goats." The film also stars Ashok Pathak and Smita Tambe, with music by Paul Banks.