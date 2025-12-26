'Sister Midnight' is out on OTT

After Prime, Radhika Apte's 'Sister Midnight' now streaming on JioHotstar

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:09 pm Dec 26, 202506:09 pm

The acclaimed dark comedy-drama, Sister Midnight, starring Radhika Apte and Chhaya Kadam, is now available for streaming on JioHotstar. The film was released in Indian theaters on May 30, 2025, and had debuted on Prime Video earlier this month before making its way to this platform. It was directed by Karan Kandhari.