'Sister Wives' Brown reveals excommunication from LDS Church at 24
On the latest Sister Wives episode, Janelle Brown shared that she was excommunicated from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at age 24, right about the time she was either pregnant with Logan or had just had Logan.
The church removed her around the time she decided to marry Kody Brown, who already had another wife.
Interestingly, only Janelle was excommunicated, not Kody.
Brown keeps faith amid family pain
Janelle says she's still connected to her faith, even outside of church: "I have a relationship with God. I just don't have a church I worship with," said Janelle Brown.
The episode also touched on family history: her mom once disapproved but later joined their faith and married Kody's dad.
This was very painful for Carrie, for sure, though Carrie and I have talked about this not often, and it's been a while.