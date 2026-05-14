Sivakarthikeyan to begin 'Seyon' on May 27 under Murugesan

Saravanan Aruldoss join 'Seyon' Narayanan scores

Bala Saravanan and Aruldoss are also on board in supporting roles.

Music comes from Santhosh Narayanan, who's known for nailing rural vibes.

With Sivakarthikeyan's star power and Murugesan's storytelling style, Seyon is already shaping up to be one of this year's most anticipated Tamil films, so keep an eye out for more updates soon.