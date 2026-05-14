Sivakarthikeyan to begin 'Seyon' on May 27 under Murugesan
Entertainment
Sivakarthikeyan is kicking off his next project, Seyon, on May 27.
Directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, the film promises a heartfelt look at village life and traditions, diving into themes like religion and worship.
Bhagyashri Borse joins him as the female lead.
Saravanan Aruldoss join 'Seyon' Narayanan scores
Bala Saravanan and Aruldoss are also on board in supporting roles.
Music comes from Santhosh Narayanan, who's known for nailing rural vibes.
With Sivakarthikeyan's star power and Murugesan's storytelling style, Seyon is already shaping up to be one of this year's most anticipated Tamil films, so keep an eye out for more updates soon.