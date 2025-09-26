Sivakarthikeyan's 'Madharaasi' on Prime Video from October 1 Entertainment Sep 26, 2025

"Madharaasi," a Tamil action thriller from director AR Murugadoss and starring Sivakarthikeyan, lands on Prime Video October 1, 2024.

The story follows Raghu, who lives with fregoli delusion and gets pulled into a high-stakes NIA mission to stop gun smuggling in Tamil Nadu.

It's Murugadoss's first team-up with Sivakarthikeyan and marks the actor's big commercial action debut.