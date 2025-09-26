Sivakarthikeyan's 'Madharaasi' on Prime Video from October 1
"Madharaasi," a Tamil action thriller from director AR Murugadoss and starring Sivakarthikeyan, lands on Prime Video October 1, 2024.
The story follows Raghu, who lives with fregoli delusion and gets pulled into a high-stakes NIA mission to stop gun smuggling in Tamil Nadu.
It's Murugadoss's first team-up with Sivakarthikeyan and marks the actor's big commercial action debut.
How to watch the film
You'll find "Madharaasi" streaming on Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.
If you're using OTTplay Premium, just upgrade your plan to add Prime Video access.
More about 'Madharaasi'
The film features Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal.
Expect intense action mixed with psychological drama, exploring how mental health plays into the world of espionage.