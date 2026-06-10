Sivakarthikeyan's 'Seyon' wraps 1st schedule following Madurai pooja last May

Borse and Saravanan join 'Seyon'

Bhagyashri Borse joins as the female lead alongside Bala Saravanan in a key role.

The teaser drops viewers into a high-energy festival setting with police investigating a violent clash, plus we get to see Sivakarthikeyan as "Lord Virumandi."

With music by Santhosh Narayanan and slick visuals from Vivek Vijayakumar (cinematographer) and San Lokesh (editor), Seyon is aiming for an October 2026 release.

If you're into action-packed rural dramas, this one might be worth keeping on your radar!