Sivakumar's comeback with 'Karuppu' spotlights his off screen wealth
Entertainment
Suriya just made his big-screen comeback with Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji.
The movie dropped this Thursday after some last-minute booking issues, but fans are excited since it marks a major moment in Suriya's nearly three decades-long film journey.
With all eyes on him again, let's see what his success looks like off-screen.
Sivakumar net ₹350cr with wife ₹537cr
Suriya's net worth is over ₹350 crore, thanks to blockbuster films and a production house behind hits like Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim.
He owns luxury homes in both Chennai and Mumbai (the Mumbai house alone is reportedly worth ₹70 crore), plus an impressive premium car collection.
Together with his wife Jyothika, their combined wealth is around ₹537 crore.