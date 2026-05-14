Sivakumar's comeback with 'Karuppu' spotlights his off screen wealth Entertainment May 14, 2026

Suriya just made his big-screen comeback with Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji.

The movie dropped this Thursday after some last-minute booking issues, but fans are excited since it marks a major moment in Suriya's nearly three decades-long film journey.

With all eyes on him again, let's see what his success looks like off-screen.